Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Coty Inc (COTY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,985 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 150,276 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

