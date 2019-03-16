AXA Equitable (EQH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

