Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Holdings Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,569 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Axis Capital worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,275,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,878,000 after buying an additional 91,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,275,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,878,000 after buying an additional 91,402 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,851,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,403,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,711,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,286,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

