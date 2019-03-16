Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Director Sells $1,137,165.60 in Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,137,165.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAXN stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAXN. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,529,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

