Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Several research firms have commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.
