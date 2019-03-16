Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 48,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and a PE ratio of -97.50.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Azimut Exploration (AZM) Trading Up 4.1%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/azimut-exploration-azm-trading-up-4-1.html.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. As of December 21, 2018, it holds interests in 29 exploration properties comprising 7,414 claims located in the Nunavik, Ungava Bay, and James Bay regions, Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.