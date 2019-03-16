B. Riley Increases National General (NGHC) Price Target to $33.00

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGHC. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National General in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.72. National General has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National General will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Karfunkel purchased 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Karfunkel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 86,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,568.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $652,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National General by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in National General by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in National General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.