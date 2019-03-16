B2Gold (BTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. Cormark cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.94. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,458.75. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.99, for a total value of C$498,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at C$32,533.73. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,000 over the last ninety days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.