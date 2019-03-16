Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a current ratio of 38.08. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

ARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/baillie-gifford-co-acquires-2200-shares-of-apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.