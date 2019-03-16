Balfour Beatty (BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note released on Wednesday.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

