Banco Santander (SAN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from an a- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Santander from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,197,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $68,348,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,694,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 1,639,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Santander by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 164,868 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

