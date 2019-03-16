Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of Hawaii have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are expected to grow. Though escalating costs, mainly from expanding franchise, and declining fee income, due to slowdown in mortgage banking activities, remain concerns, its steady capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position.”

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $464,423.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,930,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,928,000 after buying an additional 138,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

