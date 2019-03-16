Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Acuity Brands worth $65,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 263,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,157,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,678 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

