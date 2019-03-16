Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $70,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,523,000 after purchasing an additional 695,399 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,879,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

CBSH opened at $60.79 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Kevin G. Barth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $48,952.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-position-in-commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh.html.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.