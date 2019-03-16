Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,801 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $67,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LHC Group by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $645,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 15,151 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $1,622,066.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,216. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

