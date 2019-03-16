BankFinancial (BFIN) and First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Critical Analysis

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 25.40% 7.78% 0.96% First Guaranty Bancshares 17.10% 9.94% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $76.16 million 3.31 $19.34 million $0.86 17.81 First Guaranty Bancshares $75.89 million 2.57 $11.75 million N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankFinancial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BankFinancial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Summary

BankFinancial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.