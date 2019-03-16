Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.74 ($28.77).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A traded up €0.57 ($0.66) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €24.30 ($28.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 52-week high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.