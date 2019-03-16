Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.88. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $60,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $454,055.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $1,615,009. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

