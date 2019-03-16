BATM Advanced Communications (BVC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.60

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 143418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.40 ($0.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.00.

About BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

