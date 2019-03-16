BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Insider Mark Johnstone Buys 45,240 Shares

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) insider Mark Johnstone bought 45,240 shares of BBA Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £108,576 ($141,873.77).

Shares of LON:BBA opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.17) on Friday. BBA Aviation plc has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

BBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 368 ($4.81) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

