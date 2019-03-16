BB&T Co. (BBT) Short Interest Up 46.3% in February

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,386,768 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 15th total of 13,935,884 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,794,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BB&T by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBT opened at $49.98 on Friday. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

