BCE Inc. (BCE) Position Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $44.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

