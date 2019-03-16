Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond outperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to progress on reaching its long-term financial targets. The company expects moderating declines in operating profit and earnings per share in fiscal 2018 and 2019. It also anticipates witnessing earnings per share growth by fiscal 2020. Further, the company has a solid surprise trend, with earnings beat in four of the last five quarters, including the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Though sales missed estimates for the second straight quarter, it grew year over year due to gains from transformation efforts and other customer-centric initiatives. Its store-growth initiatives and shareholder-friendly moves are also commendable. However, the company is witnessing soft comps for a while now, which is expected to inch down 1% in fiscal 2018. Also, the company's long trend of strained margins, owing to higher spending, is likely to persist in fiscal 2018.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

