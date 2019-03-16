Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 159,132 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 73.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE GE opened at $9.96 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (GE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-trims-stake-in-general-electric-ge.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.