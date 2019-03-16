Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,879. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,753.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 300,816 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 963,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.