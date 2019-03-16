Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $158.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/bessemer-group-inc-acquires-700-shares-of-ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-value-etf-ijj.html.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.