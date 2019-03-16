Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.40.

ISRG stock opened at $558.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.57 and a 1-year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,349,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/bessemer-group-inc-increases-position-in-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg.html.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.