BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,122. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

