BHP Group PLC (BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,708.75 ($22.33).

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,718.60 ($22.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

