BidaskClub Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Hold

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.76.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,392.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,754 shares of company stock worth $55,439,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

