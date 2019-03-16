BidaskClub Downgrades Signature Bank (SBNY) to Hold

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

SBNY stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

