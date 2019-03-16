BidaskClub Upgrades Cardtronics (CATM) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CATM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Cardtronics has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

