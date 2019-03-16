BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “. Post 4Q18, we are reiterating our Overweight rating and our 12-month price target of $8. We view BDSI as a Belbuca execution story, and the company is exceeding its execution goals as well as our expectations. BDSI continues to execute on its commercial plan to drive continued growth of Belbuca, such that we believe investors will be rewarded by the company’s solid execution in 2019 and beyond, which should drive upward earnings revisions and further upside in BDSI’s stock.””

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDSI. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,489,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,567.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,028.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $215,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after buying an additional 2,825,101 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 1,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,012.2% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 949,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 918,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 859,292 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

