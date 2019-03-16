Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.28.

BIIB stock opened at $329.87 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,061.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

