BioScrip (BIOS) Shares Down 20.3% on Disappointing Earnings

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) shares fell 20.3% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.78. 15,483,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,579% from the average session volume of 921,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Get BioScrip alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOS. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioScrip by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 2,191,490 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 985,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 24.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 474,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/bioscrip-bios-shares-down-20-3-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.