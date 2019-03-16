Bird Construction (BDT) PT Raised to C$9.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BDT opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.18 million and a P/E ratio of -121.13. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

