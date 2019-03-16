BitAsean (BAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. BitAsean has a total market cap of $3,168.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitAsean token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitAsean has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00397393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.01701454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00002099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean’s launch date was June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitAsean is www.bitasean.org. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitAsean Token Trading

BitAsean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

