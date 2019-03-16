bitBTC Market Cap Achieves $140,060.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One bitBTC token can now be purchased for about $3,360.05 or 0.85721619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitBTC has a market capitalization of $140,060.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitBTC has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00392339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.01690705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001857 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004926 BTC.

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC. bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

