BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0016

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $7,100.00 and $0.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.01343711 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014617 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

