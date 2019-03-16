Bitcoin Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $641.32 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $155.08 or 0.03837792 BTC on exchanges including Coinsquare, Koinex, Liqui and Cobinhood. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $641.32 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.01 or 0.02475589 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,676,063 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bit2C, Coinbase Pro, GOPAX, Bisq, SouthXchange, Braziliex, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, OKEx, Cryptohub, FCoin, WEX, Bittylicious, Coindeal, Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, BTCC, Coinhub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, HBUS, CEX.IO, Kraken, ABCC, DSX, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Gate.io, Liquid, BigONE, BTC Markets, COSS, Iquant, MBAex, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Bitinka, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Zebpay, Bitbank, Graviex, Koinim, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Exrates, Bitso, OKCoin International, Poloniex, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinEgg, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Allcoin, QuadrigaCX, Coinbe, Coinsuper, Korbit, CoinTiger, Zaif, Mercado Bitcoin, Vebitcoin, bitFlyer, Mercatox, C2CX, Tidex, OTCBTC, BiteBTC, Coinroom, CPDAX, Coinsquare, TOPBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, IDCM, Gatecoin, Bitstamp, Indodax, UEX, Buda, Coinone, xBTCe, Ovis, QBTC, WazirX, HitBTC, BitMarket, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, DragonEX, Coinfloor, Liqui, B2BX, Bibox, CoinEx, RightBTC, EXX, Bitbns, ACX, Koinex, BitForex, Cobinhood, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Koineks, Bittrex and ZB.COM. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

