Bitcoin Diamond Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $134.81 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00021699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Coinnest and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023754 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004613 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002540 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00124991 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, HitBTC, Indodax, Gate.io, Exrates, Kucoin, BigONE, Bithumb, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

