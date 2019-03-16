BlackBerry (BB) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered BlackBerry to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

