BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.43% of Eagle Materials worth $264,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 705,658 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,958,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Longbow Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

EXP stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/blackrock-inc-boosts-position-in-eagle-materials-inc-exp.html.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.