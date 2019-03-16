BlackRock Inc. Has $256.97 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.37% of Power Integrations worth $256,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $97,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,278.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $48,669.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,593. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

