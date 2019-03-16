BlackRock Inc. Has $267.02 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $267,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,604,000 after buying an additional 247,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 956.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 449,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 407,257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 33.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 265,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

MUSA stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $88.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

