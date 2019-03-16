BLAST (BLAST) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $32,810.00 and $274.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028143 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000819 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,157,588 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

