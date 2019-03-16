Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,634 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 15th total of 819,017 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,776,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

BLNK opened at $2.75 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

