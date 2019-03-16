Blockport Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,019.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $227,019.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00002934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00373865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.01760035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00239730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004899 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.