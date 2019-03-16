Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHBK opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.42. Blue Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In other Blue Hills Bancorp news, Director Ronald K. Perry sold 13,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $313,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Kivlehan sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $233,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,261. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,470,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.