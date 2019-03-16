Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,985 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 60,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $421,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

